Student wins $700 in essay competition

Update: 2:42PM WE humans are causing climate change and yes we can reduce the effects of climate change by using our natural resources. This was a line in the essay of Year 12 student of Adi Maopa Secondary School Ilisapeci Koto who was announced the winner of the Solar Pacific Nokero essay contest at the Tanoa Plaza in Suva last night.

