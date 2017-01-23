Special victory for Reddy

Special victory for Reddy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FORMER Nadi open Golf Champion -- Bobby Reddy celebrated his 50th birthday in style by taking out the Gecko Trucking/ P.Meghji Ltd-sponsored second round Summer Cup at the Golf Links on Saturday. Reddy shot an impressive 63 to easily account for the A -- Grade title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC