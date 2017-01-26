Snyman says Fijian players are tough
SOUTH African 7s captain Philip Snyman says the Fijians will be one of their toughest opponents in the pool games. He said the Osea Kolinisau-captained side had proved itself as the best in the world in the past two years and would be tough to beat this weekend.
