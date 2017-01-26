Snyman says Fijian players are tough

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

SOUTH African 7s captain Philip Snyman says the Fijians will be one of their toughest opponents in the pool games. He said the Osea Kolinisau-captained side had proved itself as the best in the world in the past two years and would be tough to beat this weekend.

Chicago, IL

