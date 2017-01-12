Snap search uncovers contraband in remand centre
INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the discovery of contraband items at the Fiji Corrections Service's Lautoka Remand Centre on Wednesday. Chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said the items were found after a snap search.
