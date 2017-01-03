Sikhs mark special day
MEMBERS of the Sikh community in Lautoka, Ba and Sigatoka gathered at the Lautoka Gurdwara yesterday to mark the 350th birth anniversary of their 10th guru Gobind Singh. "He was divinely ordained to be a guru and at the same time he had a very calculated view which he enhanced with a virtuous way of living and lifted his weapons to overcome oppression from rulers that were ruling India by force.
