Serulevu targets 2017 Rugby League World Cup
MAIKA Serulevu has been playing for the Nadi Eels for the past three years, and was fortunate to have been part of the champion Aviators who won the Fiji National Rugby League 2016 Premiership Grand Final. The 21-year-old bachelor comes from Tamusua, Naviti, Yasawa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
