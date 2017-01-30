Serulevu targets 2017 Rugby League Wo...

Serulevu targets 2017 Rugby League World Cup

MAIKA Serulevu has been playing for the Nadi Eels for the past three years, and was fortunate to have been part of the champion Aviators who won the Fiji National Rugby League 2016 Premiership Grand Final. The 21-year-old bachelor comes from Tamusua, Naviti, Yasawa.

Chicago, IL

