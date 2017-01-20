Saqiwa, Tuwai to lead Saunaka

VETERANS Samu Saqiwa and Pio Tuwai will spearhead McDonald's Saunaka's campaign during the Mana Whey Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next week. They are expected to be joined by Vodafone Fiji 7s extended squad members Waisea Nacuqu and Vatemo Ravouvou who are in camp preparing for the second leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Chicago, IL

