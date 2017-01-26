Samoan students lucky to be in Fiji
The group of Samoan students at the University of the South Pacific Orientation Day at the Laucala campus in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU Update: 11:50AM TWENTY five Samoan students were today among many other students who were part of the University of the South Pacific Orientation Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC