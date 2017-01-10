Rekindling family ties

Update: 10:13AM MORE than 300 members of the Tuivaga family reunited for the first time at the Studio 6 Conference Centre in Suva last night. Family members from around Fiji and Australia rekindled their family ties and merrily celebrated the common name they shared, which originated from the late Roko Wiliame Tuivaga who was a successful businessman in Matuku in the early 1930s.

