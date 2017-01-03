Rain fails to dampen spirits of picnickers

Despite the rain this children from Kalabu enjoyed the sand and sea at the Suva foreshore yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI The weather forecaster said an active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain is hovering over the Eastern parts of Fiji, and this includes Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti and Rotuma and certain parts of Viti Levu.

