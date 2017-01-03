Rain fails to dampen spirits of picni...

Rain fails to dampen spirits of picnickers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fiji Times

Despite the rain this children from Kalabu enjoyed the sand and sea at the Suva foreshore yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI The weather forecaster said an active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain is hovering over the Eastern parts of Fiji, and this includes Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti and Rotuma and certain parts of Viti Levu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 8
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC