Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook ...

Radrodro cops $10k fine for facebook rant

5 hrs ago

Update: 5:46PM EMOSI Radrodro, a former radio personality was ordered to pay $10,000 to Fiji Fashion Week Limited managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight. The order was handed down in a judgment by High Court judge Justice Brito Mutunayagam in the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Chicago, IL

