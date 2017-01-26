Queen visits Fiji exhibition

Queen visits Fiji exhibition

The Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia to visit the Fiji Exhibition on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, England. Picture: ZIMBIO THE Queen Elizabeth II visited a Fijian exhibition yesterday in England titled "Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific" and was met by Fijians living in England during the exhibition.

Chicago, IL

