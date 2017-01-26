Queen visits Fiji exhibition
The Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia to visit the Fiji Exhibition on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, England. Picture: ZIMBIO THE Queen Elizabeth II visited a Fijian exhibition yesterday in England titled "Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific" and was met by Fijians living in England during the exhibition.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
