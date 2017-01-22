Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to make special visit to Sainsbury Centre Fiji exhibition
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will be visiting the Sainsbury Centre on January 27. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A landmark exhibition celebrating Fiji's culture will finish on a high after receiving a pair of very special guests. Prof Steven Hooper who put together the Fiji: Art and Life in the Pacific exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre, with co-curators Karen Jacobs and Katrina Igglesden, right.
