Proposed coalition to work on policies

THREE political parties holding discussions on forging a coalition to contest the 2018 General Election have agreed to work on a coalition manifesto. A meeting was held in Suva yesterday between the Social Democratic Liberal Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne.

Chicago, IL

