Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Matthew Stoeckel present the Fijian Host of the Year 2016 award to Airports Fiji Limited employee Manasa Malani during the awards ceremony in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND MANASA Malani, 37, of Nabukadra, Nakorotubu Ra, was overjoyed to receive the 2016 Fiji Host award last Friday and his prize could just be the answer to his honeymoon plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.