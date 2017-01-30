Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans

Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fiji Times

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Matthew Stoeckel present the Fijian Host of the Year 2016 award to Airports Fiji Limited employee Manasa Malani during the awards ceremony in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND MANASA Malani, 37, of Nabukadra, Nakorotubu Ra, was overjoyed to receive the 2016 Fiji Host award last Friday and his prize could just be the answer to his honeymoon plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC