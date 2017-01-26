Pratap vies for top Suva FA job

Prasad, last month announced he will not seek re-election as president of the association after his term comes to an end this month. He served Suva for the past eight years and helped Suva win the 2012 Fiji FACT title, 2012 and 2014 Inter-District Championship titles and under his guidance, Suva played in the OFC Champions League twice.

