Prakash wins golf title
LAUTOKA Golf Club rounded off 2016 on a high note with the completion of the club championship and a bonus 18 holes stroke event last Saturday. National rep Roneel Prakash maintained his fine form to be crowned the A- grade club champion by beating club captain James Krishna by 4 -2.
