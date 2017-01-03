Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia

Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 11:38AM FORMER Miss Fiji ZAIRA Begg will travel to Macau on a wild card entry to represent Fiji at the World Supermodel Finals. Despite that she will have to pay her own way to get there and to participate, the 22 year old Ba native said was very excited to be heading to Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC