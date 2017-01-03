Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia
Update: 11:38AM FORMER Miss Fiji ZAIRA Begg will travel to Macau on a wild card entry to represent Fiji at the World Supermodel Finals. Despite that she will have to pay her own way to get there and to participate, the 22 year old Ba native said was very excited to be heading to Asia.
