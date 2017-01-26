Police investigate child's mysterious...

Police investigate child's mysterious death

Update: 5:39PM FIJI Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old girl of Waimalika, Sabeto in Nadi. Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the girl was taken to the Namaka Health centre when she was not feeling well and was prescribed medicine and told to return home.

