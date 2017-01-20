Police appeal for help with rape case

4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:50PM THE FIJI Police Force has again issued an appeal for information to the public to assist with the rape of a student at Holland Street in Suva last month. Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said investigators would continue their focus on apprehending the suspect alleged to have committed the offence.

