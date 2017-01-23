Player profile

"Like every other rugby league player's dream, I have always hoped that through hard work, sacrifice and dedication, I will one day don the Fiji Bati jersey and represent my country", said Akuila. He further indicated that he has been bestowed with this huge responsibility of leading his mates on to the field come February 18th, and he acknowledged the fact that they have faith in him to carry out this daunting task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.