Parliamentarian testifies in court

Update: 3:46PM OPPOSITION parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca revealed in his evidence this morning that he was encouraged by his then predecessor Ratu Inoke Kubuabola to send his son to study at the St Joseph's Nudgee College in Brisbane, Australia after he took up the post of Fiji's High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea. Ratu Isoa said Ratu Inoke had recommended the college to him as one of the best all boys school in Brisbane.

