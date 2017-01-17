Pacific Harbour from adventure to entertainment
Clubs such as the Boom Boom Room and The Ghetto enticed music lovers from across the east and west coast to the then booming tourist haven. Now known as the Adventure Capital of Fiji, Pacific Harbour was also a renowned entertainment centre about 40 years ago, boasting performances by musicians heralded as some of the best in the country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
