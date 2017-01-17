Pacific Harbour from adventure to ent...

Pacific Harbour from adventure to entertainment

Clubs such as the Boom Boom Room and The Ghetto enticed music lovers from across the east and west coast to the then booming tourist haven. Now known as the Adventure Capital of Fiji, Pacific Harbour was also a renowned entertainment centre about 40 years ago, boasting performances by musicians heralded as some of the best in the country.

