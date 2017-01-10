NZU21 team named for Fiji Tour

NZU21 team named for Fiji Tour

Netball New Zealand is pleased to announce the 12-strong NZU21 team to contest the International Youth Netball Series in Suva, Fiji, 11-14 January. The International Netball Youth Series will be played at Suva's Vodafone Arena featuring New Zealand, Australia, Samoa and hosts, Fiji.

