NZ helps rebuild

The New Zealand Government has begun with a Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston recovery program for schools and government infrastructure in the Northern Lau Group. Schools included in the program are Adi Moapa primary and secondary schools, Mua Levu District Primary School, Mavana Primary School, Daliconi Primary School and Cikobia Primary School.

