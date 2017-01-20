No special payment for farmers
THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says financial difficulties have made it hard for them to provide any special cane payments to assist farmers affected by natural disasters. During a meeting with the Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary, Yogesh Karan, in the Western Division last week, sugarcane farmers raised the issue with him.
Read more at Fiji Times.
