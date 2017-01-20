No special payment for farmers

2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation says financial difficulties have made it hard for them to provide any special cane payments to assist farmers affected by natural disasters. During a meeting with the Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary, Yogesh Karan, in the Western Division last week, sugarcane farmers raised the issue with him.

Chicago, IL

