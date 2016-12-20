Nine join 7s training squad
Update: 12:25PM NINE players from Suva have travelled to Pacific Harbour this morning to join the Vodafone Fiji 7s team camp. They will join Western based players at the Uprising Beach Resort where another preparation for the Wellington leg will begin.
