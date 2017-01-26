NFP leader publicly acknowledges outg...

NFP leader publicly acknowledges outgoing president

9 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

National Federation Party lautoka Branch President Frederick Work attend the Party's Nadi Branch meeting on Friday. Picture: REINAL CHAND NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has publicly acknowledged outgoing president Roko Tupou Draunidalo's contributions to the party and maintains her suspension was unjustified.

