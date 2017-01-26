NFP leader publicly acknowledges outgoing president
National Federation Party lautoka Branch President Frederick Work attend the Party's Nadi Branch meeting on Friday. Picture: REINAL CHAND NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has publicly acknowledged outgoing president Roko Tupou Draunidalo's contributions to the party and maintains her suspension was unjustified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC