New Resident Magistrate takes oath

President Major General Jioji Konrote with the new Resident Magistrate, Geethani Wijesinghe Widanelage, at the State House in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 3:51PM FORMER Sri Lankan district judge Geethani Wijesinghe Widanelage was sworn in today as Fiji's new Resident Magistrate by President Jioji Konrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.