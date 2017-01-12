New Resident Magistrate takes oath

Thursday Read more: Fiji Times

President Major General Jioji Konrote with the new Resident Magistrate, Geethani Wijesinghe Widanelage, at the State House in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 3:51PM FORMER Sri Lankan district judge Geethani Wijesinghe Widanelage was sworn in today as Fiji's new Resident Magistrate by President Jioji Konrote.

