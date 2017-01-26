New Fiji champion

New Fiji champion

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FELIX SUNG is the new champion of the 2017 Fiji Table Tennis Open Singles and Open Doubles champion which was played at the Fiji Table Tennis Centre in Suva on Monday. "Sung also partnered Fiji's rising star, 11-year-old Vicky Wu to capture the men's open title defeating Shing and Young Jae Park .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC