New doctors inducted
Update: 4:44PM MORE than 90 doctors were inducted into the health sector at an induction ceremony in Suva this afternoon. The doctors have completed their theoretical training at the Fiji School of Medicine and the required internship practices at various hospitals and health centres in the country.
