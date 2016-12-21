New arrival on New Year's Day

FIJI and perhaps, the world's first baby for 2017, was born at the stroke of midnight at the Lautoka Hospital. Ulaiasi Sorowale came into the world at 3.08kg after putting his mother Letila Bulivou through 10 hours of labour.

Chicago, IL

