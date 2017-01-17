New Adelaide flights to bring US passengers
Update: 7:31PM THE newest Fiji Airways flights which are to Adelaide Australia will begin Friday, June 30, becoming the fourth Australian destination after Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Fiji Airways says the new leg will also give Adelaide residents the option of connecting to the United States destinations through Fiji.
