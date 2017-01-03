Naidu confident of victory

Monday Read more: Fiji Times

Ronal Naidu battles it out with Saimoni Ratu in the 6x3 Welter Weight boxing competition in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH NADI-BASED boxer Ronald Naidu is confident of beating Australian-based John Chotka Junior in next month's Kiran Boxing Promotion in Nadi.

Chicago, IL

