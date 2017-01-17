Moving tributes farewell Johns
Update: 3:56PM HUNDREDS of mourners today gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church located in the heart of Suva to farewell Mary Johns- Rauto, a journalist who passed away last Sunday after battling with breast cancer. In a moving eulogy delivered by Fiji Times Editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, he said Mary was a hard worker and was always optimistic about life and fought until the end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|7
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC