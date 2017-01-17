Moving tributes farewell Johns

Update: 3:56PM HUNDREDS of mourners today gathered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church located in the heart of Suva to farewell Mary Johns- Rauto, a journalist who passed away last Sunday after battling with breast cancer. In a moving eulogy delivered by Fiji Times Editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, he said Mary was a hard worker and was always optimistic about life and fought until the end.

