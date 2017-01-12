Movie treat for children

Movie treat for children

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

EIGHT children with cancer were treated to movies, lunch and entertainment at Village 4 cinemas in Lautoka yesterday by representatives from Bank of South Pacific. "We do something annually for WOWS Kids Fiji and late last year we had treated kids in Suva to something similar and we thought we should do the same for those in the West," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC