Movie treat for children
EIGHT children with cancer were treated to movies, lunch and entertainment at Village 4 cinemas in Lautoka yesterday by representatives from Bank of South Pacific. "We do something annually for WOWS Kids Fiji and late last year we had treated kids in Suva to something similar and we thought we should do the same for those in the West," he said.
