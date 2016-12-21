Methodists urged to pray for politica...

Methodists urged to pray for political parties

4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

METHODIST Church president Reverend Tevita Banivanua is urging all Methodists to pray for all political parties as Fiji heads into 2017, a year before the 2018 general election. In his New Year's message, Mr Banivanua said this was because the decisions of these parties would determine the future of all Fijians.

Chicago, IL

