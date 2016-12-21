Methodists urged to pray for political parties
METHODIST Church president Reverend Tevita Banivanua is urging all Methodists to pray for all political parties as Fiji heads into 2017, a year before the 2018 general election. In his New Year's message, Mr Banivanua said this was because the decisions of these parties would determine the future of all Fijians.
