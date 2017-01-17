Marriott at Momi begins recruitment

Update: 8:16PM TOURISM industry workers around the country have the option of a big brand name to add to their resume when the Fiji Marriott Resort opens at Momi Bay in April 2017. Excitement increased over the weekend amongst tourism industry workers when the resort posted a call for staff on its 10 day old Facebook page .

Chicago, IL

