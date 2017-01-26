Manus asylum seeker escapes - now seeks asylum in Fiji

AFTER fleeing Manus Island, a young Iranian refugee has made a desperate plea for asylum on the grounds he fears persecution if he goes back to Papua New Guinea. "This is the end for me," said Loghman Sawari, whose time in PNG has been punctuated by beatings, bullying, imprisonment, illness, suicide attempts and living on the street in Lae, one of the country's most dangerous cities.

