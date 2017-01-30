Man's claims under probe
PERMANENT secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan has directed the Department of Immigration to investigate the claims made by 21-year-old Loghman Sawari, who is seeking asylum in Fiji. Mr Sawari, an Iranian refugee, was reported to have fled to Fiji from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea over the weekend, allegedly boarding a plane under a false name.
