Man's claims under probe

Man's claims under probe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

PERMANENT secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan has directed the Department of Immigration to investigate the claims made by 21-year-old Loghman Sawari, who is seeking asylum in Fiji. Mr Sawari, an Iranian refugee, was reported to have fled to Fiji from Manus Island in Papua New Guinea over the weekend, allegedly boarding a plane under a false name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 7
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC