Man Charged With 83 Counts Of Rape Of Daughter In Fiji

A 40-year-old Fijian man has been charged with 83 counts of rape of his own daughter and one count of indecent assault, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing local news website Fijivillage. The man, a carpenter from Fiji's Ba province whose name is not disclosed, appeared Friday before a local magistrate who remanded him in custody and transferred the case to a high court.

