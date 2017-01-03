Man Charged With 83 Counts Of Rape Of...

Man Charged With 83 Counts Of Rape Of Daughter In Fiji

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A 40-year-old Fijian man has been charged with 83 counts of rape of his own daughter and one count of indecent assault, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing local news website Fijivillage. The man, a carpenter from Fiji's Ba province whose name is not disclosed, appeared Friday before a local magistrate who remanded him in custody and transferred the case to a high court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec 30 skybobbie 8
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec 28 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC