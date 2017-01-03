Man Charged With 83 Counts Of Rape Of Daughter In Fiji
A 40-year-old Fijian man has been charged with 83 counts of rape of his own daughter and one count of indecent assault, China's Xinhua news agency reported citing local news website Fijivillage. The man, a carpenter from Fiji's Ba province whose name is not disclosed, appeared Friday before a local magistrate who remanded him in custody and transferred the case to a high court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec 30
|skybobbie
|8
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec 28
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC