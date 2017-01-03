Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; t...

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued

A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh, Indonesia. Authorities say a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji Islands, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean.

Chicago, IL

