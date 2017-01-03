Lifeline Fiji eyes alliances
LIFELINE Fiji, which is a crisis support agency, is keen on broadening its partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to increase its reach to rural communities. This comes after a meeting between Lifeline Fiji director, Archana Mani and the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, at Lifeline Fiji's Crisis Support Centre in Suva.
