Lautoka to host 'Chinese New Year' tourney

CHINESE Palace Restaurant will celebrate the Chinese New Year by sponsoring the Western Golf Open in partnership with longtime close friend and businessman, Sanjay Prasad at the Lautoka Golf Links on Saturday. Chong Lee, the owner of Chinese Palace Restaurant and club president said: "This being the year of the Rooster, whereby we get together with families and friends to enjoy this special occasion with delicious food and drinks.

