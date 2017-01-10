Labasa water supply to resume tonight

Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 5:11PM A BURST main at Benau road has caused an interruption in water supply to Labasa residents which should improve at 10pm tonight. The Water Authority of Fiji is kindly advising its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

