Krishna sees red

1 hr ago

FIJI football captain Roy Krishna, playing in New Zealand for Wellington Phoenix, was shown a red card for a foul on a Perth Glory player during their match at NIB Stadium in Perth, Australia on Thursday night. Krishna climbed up the ranks after starting from the age-group football in Fiji and then moved to Waitakere City and Auckland City.

Chicago, IL

