Jioji to testify
THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will make an application to call another prosecution witness in the case of suspended Opposition parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca. FICAC counsel, Rashmi Aslam highlighted this in court yesterday as the hearing went into its sixth day before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Magistrates Court in Suva.
