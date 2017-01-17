Japan provides $3.16m to rebuild schools

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum with Japanese Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency Mr Takuji Hanatani after signing the Adopt a School program documents at Suvavou House in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE Japanese Government has provided funding of $F3,163,504 to assist in the rebuilding of four cyclone affected schools in the Western Division under Fiji's Adopt a School program.

