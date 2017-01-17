Jack's fire: NFA acknowledges support...

Jack's fire: NFA acknowledges support from agencies

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:29PM THE National Fire Authority has acknowledged the support of various agencies in containing a fire at the Jack's of Fiji garment factory in Nadi today. In a statement, the NFA stated six fire trucks were engaged to put out the fire, four of which were from the Nadi Fire Station and two from Lautoka.

Chicago, IL

