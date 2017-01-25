Irish nun celebrates 100th birthday
Sister Angela Cavey gets a congratulatory kiss from the President, Jioji Konrote, during her 100th birthday celebration in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU IRISH nun Sister Angela Cavey who served in Fiji for the past 50 years with the Order of St Joseph of Cluny yesterday celebrated her 100th birthday.
